Petersens Jewellers Merivale the target of a smash and grab. Photo / Supplied

A Merivale jewellery shop has been targeted by robbers in a daylight smash and grab.

Petersens Jewellers was hit just before lunchtime on Monday on Papanui Rd.

The Herald understands three people dressed in black entered the shop about 11.45am and robbed the jewellery store.

The shop is near a childcare centre and a school. The daycare was open at the time, but the school was closed for the school holidays.

Two police officers are at the shop making inquiries into what happened.

Glass doors smashed at Merivale Mall in ram raid. Photo / Supplied

It is the second attack on a shop in the upmarket Christchurch suburb of Merivale in four days.

On Friday morning a camera shop was the target of a ram raid.

A black wagon was driven straight through two glass doors at Merivale Mall.

Greg Bramwell (left), manager of Photo and Video International, cleaning up the mess after a ram-raid in Merivale. Photo / George Heard

Greg Bramwell the manager of Photo and Video International said the alleged offender ran upstairs into the camera shop and was later caught by a private security guard and was due to appear in court.

A second ram raid investigated by police occurred on the same day, last Friday.

Police investigate a ram raid at Yaldhurst. Photo / George Heard

Police were called to Sues Takeaway and Convenience Store on Pound Rd, Yaldhurst just before 1am.

Today's brazen raid on a shop in Christchurch was the third in four days.