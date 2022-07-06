The robbers filled with items before making a hasty escape from the mall, a witness said. Photo / Jason Oxenham

A brazen robbery has left shoppers shocked as glass cabinets were shattered at Michael Hill in Auckland's Newmarket this evening.

A witness told the Herald he was shopping with his girlfriend when he heard several loud bangs he initially mistook as gunshots at the Westfield mall.

As he looked down to the floor below him, he saw masked men using what he believed to be a hammer to break glass throughout the jewellery store.

The witness said he saw their arms filled with items before making a hasty escape.

"They wouldn't have been in there for more than 30 seconds, they were so quick," they said.

A worker was seen outside the store, visibly upset and pacing around the entrance on the phone.

The Herald has contacted police for comment.