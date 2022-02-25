Small plane near Masterton Airport airborne with broken landing gear. Photo / File

A person on board a small plane with broken landing gear has touched down safely at Masterton Airport.

Emergency services were alerted to a plane having difficulty landing at 3.30pm. A police spokeswoman said a small plane with one person on board had an issue with its landing gear while airborne.

She later told the Herald: "We've just been advised that the plane landed safely at 6.45pm."

Earlier today, Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Belinda Beets said they had been discussing how they were going to get the aircraft down safely.

She said two fire crews were at the airport and another water tanker and pump was on the way.