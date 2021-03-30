Slow-mo Wednesday: Aucklanders' commuting nightmare as snarl-ups spread

Crashes on Auckland motorways are causing a headache for commuters around the city.
However, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has confirmed the crash on the Northwestern Motorway, has now been cleared.
The 7.25am crash blocked the right citybound lane under the Lincoln Rd overbridge.
A tow truck was on its way just before 8am and the lane was finally cleared about 8.05am.
Delays are still to be expected as the backlog clears.
Earlier, NZTA was urging motorists to merge with care and expect delays citybound from Westgate.
At 8.10am, the approximate travel time from Helensville into the city was nearly one and a half hours.