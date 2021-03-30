Slow-mo Wednesday: Aucklanders' commuting nightmare as snarl-ups spread

A crash which blocked southbound lanes prior to the Walmsley Rd off-ramp has now been cleared but delays are still expected. Photo / NZTA

Crashes on Auckland motorways are causing a headache for commuters around the city.

However, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has confirmed the crash on the Northwestern Motorway, has now been cleared.

The 7.25am crash blocked the right citybound lane under the Lincoln Rd overbridge.

A tow truck was on its way just before 8am and the lane was finally cleared about 8.05am.

Delays are still to be expected as the backlog clears.

UPDATE 8:05AM

This crash now cleared. Allow extra time for delays citybound from Westgate. ^TPhttps://t.co/yha1QY9pZK — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) March 30, 2021

Earlier, NZTA was urging motorists to merge with care and expect delays citybound from Westgate.

UPDATE 7:55AM

This crash still blocking right lane southbound at Lincoln Rd. Tow services are on route. Allow extra time this morning. ^TPhttps://t.co/yha1QY9pZK — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) March 30, 2021

At 8.10am, the approximate travel time from Helensville into the city was nearly one and a half hours.