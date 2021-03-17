Slippery slope: Wellington criminal crosses the line with playground score

Police have appealed for the playground's owners to come forward. Photo / NZ Police

Wellington police are searching for the owner of a playground after discovering it in a stolen truck.

In a post on Facebook, police revealed that they discovered the unusual items in the back of a stolen truck that was stopped on Sunday morning in the suburb of Khandallah.

Although the truck was confirmed as stolen that weekend it is unknown when the playground was taken.

The playground consists of a large slide, several monkey bars and a climbing wall.

Despite making a number of inquiries, the police have not been able to locate the owner.

Police are wanting to reunite this playground with its owner! On the morning of Sunday the 14th of March, Police... Posted by Wellington District Police on Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Commenters were incredulous that the crims had stooped as low as to steal a kid's playground.

"Who steals a whole slide?" asked one, while another stated that "ferals will steal anything".