Slip blocks main highway between Wellington and Kāpiti in both directions

A slip came down near Pukerua Bay on SH59, closing the road in both directions. Photo / NZTA

The main highway between Wellington and the Kāpiti Coast is blocked in both directions.

A slip came down near Pukerua Bay on State Highway 59 at around 1.25pm.

The highway was recently changed from State Highway 1 due to Transmission Gully, and is the main road in and out of the capital.

Waka Kotahi has advised motorists to avoid the area and delay their journey if possible.

Police also advised there is water covering Grays Rd in Porirua, and Paekakariki Hill Rd is also closed due to fallen trees.