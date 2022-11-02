Skipper sentenced after collision with 266-metre container ship

The skipper of a near 20-metre fishing vessel has been sentenced after a collision around 130km off the coast of the Bay of Plenty with a 266-metre container ship in 2021. Photo / Supplied

The Skipper of a near 20-metre fishing vessel has been sentenced this week after a collision off the Bay of Plenty coast with a 266-metre container ship in July last year.

Mike Te Pou, skipper of the FV Commission fishing vessel was sentenced in the Tauranga District Court and fined $1625 under Maritime Transport for Operating a ship in a manner that caused unnecessary danger or risk to any other person or to any property.

In a statement today, Maritime New Zealand said that while his crew was setting out longlines for fishing, Te Pou was manning the wheelhouse and about 3.15 am he observed the 266-metre container ship, name the Kota Lembah, on his radar.

Investigations Manager at Maritime New Zealand, Pete Dwen, says that despite seeing the vessel on the radar, Te Pou went out the back to help his crew.

“He remained away from the wheelhouse for 40 minutes. Didn’t check on the location of the Kota Lembah and at 3.55am the two vessels collided,” he said.

On the night of the incident in July 2021, the FV Commission had been at sea for a week, and as well as the skipper, Te Pou, it also had two crew members and an MPI observer on board.

“This was a collision a long way off the coast of New Zealand and was completely avoidable... While no one was injured, this had the potential to be a serious event, or even throw multiple people into the water,” said Dwen.

“We have prosecuted numerous cases this year for watchkeeping failures, and it is frustrating we are continuing to see these incidents arise... Vessels should always ensure someone is always on watch in that role,” he said.

Maritime New Zealand said that it is acknowledged the Kota Lembah had contributed to the incident as it had failed to give way as required by the Maritime Rules and it did not alter its course either to avoid a collision.