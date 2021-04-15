Sixteen-year-old Whanganui cat Lilly back at the vets after violent attack

CCTV footage shows Tuesday evening's attack. Edited only to blur faces. Video / Supplied

WARNING: Disturbing content

A well-loved family cat was back at the vet this morning, after spending the night in pain as a result of a violent attack that saw her launched on to a Whanganui East street.

Originally, the family pet suffered only a concussion and some cuts in the attack, but continued to experience pain overnight Wednesday and this morning.

Owner Felicity Simmons said 16-year-old Lilly "hadn't been herself" since the incident and still appeared to be in considerable pain.

"Lilly is not too great today. She's about to go back to the vet for some IV fluids and pain relief," she said.

Simmons said she was stunned at the outpouring of anger after the Chronicle published the details of the horrifying attack on Wednesday.

"It was crazy to see the reaction to it. You can understand the anger. That was how I felt when I first saw it.

"You feel a lot of things, but anger and disgust are certainly some of the first feelings."

Sixteen-year-old cat Lilly suffered a concussion and some cuts in the attack. Photo / Supplied

Simmons said there was no update on the investigation and she was still awaiting some CCTV footage from a storage facility near her property to assist the Police.

The SPCA confirmed this afternoon that the investigation was now sitting with Police due to the possibility of the offenders being minors.

Police said that they were still investigating the incident, and that "information provided is being assessed".