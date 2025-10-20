The one-day festival gears up to bring a taste of Nashville to New Zealand at the Matakana Country Park venue.

The festival aims to blend southern soul, Kiwi energy and country swagger.

Six60 said they spent a lot of time in Nashville working on their album, and it felt similar to home.

“The authentic nature, story-telling and power to bring people together that roots and country music have was so evident.

“We knew it was time for New Zealand to have its first country and roots festival – Sweet Home Aotearoa,” they said.

Six60 at the Aotearoa Music Awards. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The festival is an all-ages event, though under-18s must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Now one of Aotearoa’s premier music acts, Six60 were formed by a group of university students flatting together in Dunedin in 2008.

They came together originally as a jam-band for Castle St parties.

The band have produced hits such as Don’t Forget Your Roots and White Lines, becoming household names locally while building a loyal fanbase overseas.

In 2021, Six60 made history at Eden Park, being the first band to headline at the famous sports stadium.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.