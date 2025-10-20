Advertisement
Six60 announce new country and roots music festival ‘Sweet Home Aotearoa’

Six60 have unveiled a new country and roots music festival in Matakana in the peak of Kiwi summer.

The “Sweet Home Aotearoa” festival line-up will be curated by Six60 and feature world-class stars on Saturday, January 3, 2026.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, October 28, at midday.

