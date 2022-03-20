Police are speaking with the driver of the vehicle and officers remain at Manukau Mall. Photo / Greg Bowker

Five people have been transported to hospital after a vehicle hit a "number of people" at Manukau Mall this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services responded to an incident at an underground car park at Manukau Mall around 1pm.

Seven St John vehicles attended the incident.

In total six people were injured, five people were taken to hospital by ambulance and one person was treated at the scene.

At St John spokesperson said three people were in a serious condition, one was moderately injured and another was in a critical condition.



