Sir James Wallace, pictured in the Auckland District Court in 2019 during his lengthy court case. Photo / Jason Oxenham

One of New Zealand’s leading arts and film philanthropists, Sir James Wallace, can now be revealed as the rich-lister convicted of indecently assaulting three men and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The Government has also begun the process of stripping Wallace of his knighthood, while Auckland Council said it will continue to house the numerous artworks of a trust associated with Wallace at the Pah Homestead.

Referred to for the past five years in Herald stories as a prominent businessman, Wallace, who had an estimated net worth of about $170 million, was accused and found guilty of assaulting his victims in the early 2000s, 2008 and 2016.

All three men were assaulted under the guise of career opportunities at Wallace’s four-storey mansion in Epsom, which he calls Rannoch, a home filled with millions of dollars worth of art and surrounded by lush gardens.

He was also charged with twice attempting to pervert the course of justice by offering a bribe for the 2016 complainant - the first of the three to go to police - to drop their allegations.

Yesterday, the 85-year-old’s suppression order, which has been constantly opposed by the Herald and Stuff, lapsed with a Supreme Court judgment.

Several people in New Zealand’s arts and entertainment scene, particularly in Auckland, have told the Herald that Wallace’s criminal proceedings have been the “worst kept secret in town” in the past few years.

Sir James Wallace at the Auckland High Court for sentencing. Photo / Michael Craig

Now that his suppression has expired, a spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s office said the Government has begun the process of stripping Wallace of his knighthood, as was the case with fellow disgraced rich-lister Ron Brierley in 2021.

“That process includes affording Sir James Wallace an opportunity to respond with any comments that he considers should be taken into account. There will be no further comment until that process has reached its conclusion,” the spokesperson said.

Auckland Council’s Dr Claudia Wyss, director of customer and community services, told the Herald the council-owned Pah Homestead would continue to house the numerous artworks of the James Wallace Arts Trust Collection. The trust has since been renamed as The Arts House Trust.

“While we recognise that this is a very sensitive matter, we believe the artists and artworks, and the public, should not be penalised by the abhorrent actions of an individual,” she said.

Wyss said although the collection had its origins with Wallace, it has been “enhanced and managed by a wider group of people focused on supporting New Zealand art and artists”.

“With regard to funding, the funding agreement for the coming financial year hasn’t yet been agreed by the local board and over the last two years, funding payments were deferred while this matter was resolved. A typical funding allocation is in the vicinity of $420,000,” she said.

Sir James Wallace looks around Pah Homestead in Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

Wyss said the lease for the Pah Homestead to house the art, which was agreed upon by the former Auckland City Council in 2010, is managed under a relationship agreement between the council and the trust.

She said the trust has also “resettled the collection and severed its connections with James Wallace”. Auckland Council has reassigned its agreements to the new trust.

“The artworks remain on public display at the Pah Homestead and they represent one of the most substantial collections of contemporary New Zealand art. We support the work of these artists and acknowledge the importance of making their artworks accessible to the public.”

Also up for debate is Wallace’s future involvement in the industry and if his name will continue to adorn several organisations he was a founding patron of.

Wallace is a founding patron of New Zealand Opera, the Auckland Theatre Company, the Royal NZ Ballet, and the ASB Waterfront Theatre - home to the Auckland Theatre Company. He has estimated he and the trust spend about $2m per year on the arts, which led to him being knighted for services to the industry in 2011.

He began collecting art, now worth about $50m as the James Wallace Arts Trust Collection, in the 1960s. It has loaned many works for public viewing, including to Government House, the Supreme Court, universities, Auckland’s exclusive The Northern Club, and his alma mater King’s College.

Throughout his life, he has also funded some of New Zealand’s most celebrated arts and film ventures, including serving as an executive producer for Oscar winner Taika Waititi’s Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

Sir James Wallace leaving the High Court at Auckland after being found guilty of indecent assault and attempting to pervert the course of justice. Photo / Sam Hurley

Wallace made his fortune through a variety of business interests, most notably a meat processing plant, and his wealth has also meant he is considered one of New Zealand’s richest individuals. He had been a constant on NBR’s annual rich list but was absent in recent years due to his criminal cases.

The 2020 rich list estimated his net worth was about $170m.

The Wallace Art Awards, established in 1992 had been lauded as the largest and longest surviving of their kind in New Zealand, with prizes valued at more than $275,000, including residencies in the United States, Switzerland, Italy and Russia. The roll call of previous winners and placegetters is an arts world who’s who.

The awards have not operated for the past two years. Announcing the cancellation of the 2022 event, the trust said it was “refreshing our strategic plan ... we remain committed to celebrating New Zealand artists on a grand scale and we’ll be looking at new and different ways of doing so in years to come”.

Throughout the criminal proceedings, Wallace has continued to enjoy his association with the arts industry, been involved in funding several projects and attended fashionable events.

Wallace was sentenced to two years and four months in prison in May 2021. He was, however, released on bail to his Auckland mansion pending his appeals which were dismissed by the Court of Appeal earlier this year.

Wallace was ordered to report to the Department of Corrections at Mount Eden Prison on February 21 and is now serving his prison sentence.

Further appeals to the Supreme Court by Wallace have also been dismissed.

Sir James Wallace earlier said he lacked the talent to become a painter so began collecting New Zealand art. Photo / Paul Estcourt

Wallace has always vehemently denied the allegations against him and claimed to be the victim of the #MeToo campaign.

When he was first charged in February 2017, he told the Herald it was a “completely vicious blackmailing effort”.

Wallace’s lack of remorse “infuriates” one victim, while another has said he expected Wallace to rely on his philanthropy in an effort “to wipe away the guilty verdict”.

One victim told the Herald the protracted trial and appeal process “may have been the most traumatic part of the entire experience.”

Before he was sentenced, Wallace emailed more than 100 people and organisations asking for letters of support to present to the judge.

“I would greatly appreciate such support ... I am innocent of all charges,” he wrote. “I would doubt I would survive any period in prison. In these circumstances, innocent people can and do rot in jail only to be cleared some time later. Such is the law.”

Wallace’s business manager, who continues to seek name suppression, and entertainer Mika X, who appeared in the Oscar-winning film The Piano, were charged with attempting to dissuade the 2016 victim from giving evidence at Wallace’s trial

Mika pleaded guilty and the manager was found guilty alongside Wallace in 2021. Both were sentenced to home detention.

