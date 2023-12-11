The New National-Act-NZ First Government's smoking policy that repeals Labour's smokefree laws explained. Video / NZ Herald

By Eleisha Foon of RNZ

One of New Zealand’s most prominent Pacific health leaders says he has “no confidence” in the government after stepping down from almost every advisory role.

Long-standing champion for health Sir Collin Tukuitonga told RNZ Pacific he has resigned as the chairperson of Te Whatu Ora Pacific Senate, a week after the new government officially took over.

“I really don’t want to work for this government. I have no confidence. They are not going to treat Pacific people well and I want to be free to speak up and speak out.”

Sir Collin had also stepped down from several other government advisory groups.

“I was appalled at the decision to repeal the smoke-free legislation, because it is Māori and Pacific people who are going to pay the price. That really annoyed me no end.”

Sir Collin said he was unhappy with how the government was scrapping legislation “for tax cuts,” which he believed “was immoral.”

Finance Minister Nicola Willis has previously said scrapping smokefree laws would help fund tax cuts.

However, Sir Collin said disestablishing the Māori Health Authority/Te Aka Whai Ora was “pre-mature and ill-advised,” and that “Māori deserve better”.

Sir Collin Tukuitonga. Photo / Supplied

“The government needs to do more with and for Māori. They have some of the worst health outcomes in the country as do our [Pacific] people.”

The Niuean-born New Zealand doctor, public health academic, public policy expert and advocate for reducing health inequalities of Māori and Pasifika people has been a leading force informing governments on indigenous and Pacific health needs.

He was instrumental in providing the previous government expertise during the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw Pacific people have the highest vaccinations rates out of any other group.

Minister for Health and Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti praised Sir Collin for being “one of New Zealand’s most prominent Pacific health leaders, as well as in the region and globally”.

“Collin has always been one to use the power of his voice to advocate for his people. I wish him very well for the future.”

The National Pacific Health Senate was established in March last year under the Labour-led government aimed at “providing objective, strategic advice to Te Whatu Ora and support it to deliver more equitable health outcomes for Pacific peoples.”

Tongan Community leader Pakilau Manaselua was also “appalled” by the government’s recent decisions.

Although he believed Reti deserved a fair go at the role, so far he was “saddened” the government was “sending all the wrong signals”.

Sir Collin said Te Whatu Ora Pacific Senate remained unchanged and would not be disestablished, unlike the Māori Health Authority/Te Aka Whai Ora.

Chief executive Fepulea’i Margie Apa previously said the Pacific Senate would “play an important role for Pacific people, as Te Whatu Ora builds a new health system with a focus on achieving equity”.

“The group will provide clinical advice, public health advice and technical advice that is for Pacific, by Pacific”.

Twelve members are part of the National Pacific Health Senate, including Tunumafono Fa’amoetauloa Avaula Fa’amoe (MNZM), Samoan paediatrician and researcher Dr. Teuila Mary Percival (QSO).

Sir Collin said he had only spoken with one member about stepping down as chair.

Sir Collin’s resignation also comes at a time where the National, ACT and New Zealand First coalition Government is reviewing race-based policies, including the potential to scrap programmes offering Māori and Pacific easier pathways to enter medical school.

“I don’t know what the government has in mind but I hope common sense prevails,” Sir Collin, said.

The lack of Pacific representation within the New Zealand government was a concern, he said.

“From 11 MPs in Cabinet to no one at all.... people say you can do good things without representation. I don’t think so. Winnie Laban says if you are not at the table, you’re dinner.”