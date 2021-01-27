Sinkhole on West Coast a 'wake-up call'

The sinkhole which opened on the West Coast. Photo / Supplied

The emergence of a sinkhole on a West Coast street is a wake-up call for the rest of the country.

A man at the Brunner Workingmen's Club exposed an underground cavern with a shovel in Dobson near Greymouth on the weekend.

He was able to jump out of the way before a five-metre hole opened.

The sinkhole was caused by a dated asbestos pipe - with the cost of repair estimated at $150,000.

Grey District deputy mayor Allan Gibson said there's dated underground infrastructure throughout the country.

"Really I don't know how the Government is going to know where all the problems are going to be. You cant see under the ground."