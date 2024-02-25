Two competitors at a motorsport rally event have died after a single-vehicle crash today.

Police and emergency services were called to the Arcadia Rd Rallysprint at the Hibiscus Coast Motorsport Club in Paparoa about 2pm on Sunday, but the two had died before their arrival, a statement from MotorSport NZ said.

“The two competitors, a driver and their co-driver, were involved in a single-car incident that saw their vehicle leave the road,” the statement read.

Motorsport NZ president Wayne Christie said the whole motorsport community would understandably be shocked and upset by the terrible tragedy.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of these two competitors and all involved with the Arcadia Road Rallysprint. We will be offering support to all those involved in the coming days,” Christie said.

MotorSport NZ would cooperate with all investigating agencies as well as undertake its own full and thorough investigation.

“There are no further details to report at this time”.

The fatal crash comes after two people were taken to hospital, one serious and one critical, following a motorcycle crash at the Ruapuna Raceway, west of Christchurch, yesterday afternoon.

The Herald understands the event was called “Sound of Thunder” and run by Bears Motorcycle Club.

Two people were hospitalised after an incident on the Ruapuna Raceway. Photo / Cameron Avery

The event said it was going to feature “iconic bikes from past & present, including the legendary Britten Motorcycle & a Moto2 replica bike.”

Emergency services responded to the scene shortly before 3pm, after the motorcyclists had collided.

Earlier today, police were called to a serious crash in Kerikeri which closed State Highway 10.

Motorists were told to avoid a stretch of SH10 near Cottle Hill Dr after two vehicles crashed shortly after midday.

A police spokesperson said diversions have been put in place on Wiroa Rd and Te Ahu Ahu Rd.

No further updates have been released by police.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.