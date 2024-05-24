A British man died and several passengers were left injured after a Singapore Airlines flight from London dropped suddenly.

Two New Zealanders remain in a Bangkok hospital after being injured when a Singapore Airlines flight was hit by severe turbulence.

One of the men received 31 stitches after his ear was sliced apart and his head was bruised when he was thrown from his seat.

There were 23 New Zealanders on board, the airline said.

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) said their post in Bangkok had been “following up” with the injured Kiwis.

Singapore Airlines confirmed a British man had died and its chief executive extended his condolences to the man’s family. The airline said there were “multiple” injuries on the flight.

The family of the New Zealand man who was hospitalised told 1News about how he had described the turbulence and the moment he was thrown from his seat. He said the turbulence was “violent shaking for 30 seconds and then a massive drop”, 1News said.

“It was terrifying,” the man’s wife, who was travelling with him, said.

Photographs of the man’s injuries showed the back of his ear sliced apart and bruising on his face, 1News said.

Another photograph showed where the man had slammed into and left a dent. It was blood-stained.

The man had been discharged from hospital. He had 31 stitches and an X-ray showed his neck had been strained. He and his wife were still in Bangkok, 1News said.

The Singapore Airlines Boeing 777, which departed from London’s Heathrow Airport for Singapore with 211 passengers and 18 crew members aboard, was diverted and landed in stormy weather in Bangkok.

Aftermath of Singapore Airlines flight 321 from London to Singapore which had to divert to Bangkok due to severe turbulence. One death passenger and several injured. Blood everywhere, destroyed cabin. #singaporeairlines #sq321 pic.twitter.com/C2FgrVt9yv — Josh Cahill (@gotravelyourway) May 21, 2024

An earlier statement by the airline posted on social media listed the nationalities of those on board: 56 from Australia, 23 from New Zealand, two from Canada, one from Germany, three from India, two from Indonesia, one from Iceland, four from Ireland, one from Israel, 16 from Malaysia, two from Myanmar, five from the Philippines, 41 from Singapore, one from South Korea, two from Spain, 47 from the United Kingdom and four from the United States.

A later statement by the airline said 131 passengers had been flown to Singapore on a relief flight, while another 79 passengers and six crew remembers remained in Bangkok.

Singapore Airlines chief executive Goh Choon Phong said: “On behalf of Singapore Airlines, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased passenger”.

“We also deeply apologise for the trauma experienced by all passengers and crew members on this flight. We are providing all possible assistance and support to them, along with their families and loved ones, during this difficult time. The wellbeing of our passengers and staff is our utmost priority.”











