Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Simon Wilson: Trigger warning: Conspiracists, the masterplan and the 15-minute city

Simon Wilson
By
3 mins to read
Freyberg Place and the Ellen Melville Centre: Local centres all over Auckland deserve beautiful town squares.

Freyberg Place and the Ellen Melville Centre: Local centres all over Auckland deserve beautiful town squares.

At a local board candidates' meeting recently in the beautiful Ellen Melville Centre in central Auckland, members of the group Rock the Vote, which has links to the conspiracists of Voices for Freedom, spoke out

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.