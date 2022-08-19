Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Simon Wilson: The 'war against motorists', the pocket parklets of London

3 minutes to read
Easy and cheap: How to make a streetscape better and it's good for business too.

Easy and cheap: How to make a streetscape better and it's good for business too.

Simon Wilson
By
Simon Wilson

Senior Writer

A couple of years ago, London's Daily Mail got up on its hind legs to laugh and sneer and spray globules of rage at the "pocket parklets" that had started appearing in British cities.

The

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.