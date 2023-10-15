Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Simon Wilson: The Labour collapse - fit for the war but not for the peace

Simon Wilson
By
6 mins to read
New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, centre, speaks to media after conceding at a party event in Wellington. Photo / AP

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, centre, speaks to media after conceding at a party event in Wellington. Photo / AP

OPINION

Labour came crashing down and every other party went up. Voters from all points on the political spectrum said, “Enough.” What’s Labour going to learn from this?

First up, the big one: It’s not

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand