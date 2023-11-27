Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Simon Wilson: The good and the bad in the National-Act-NZ First Government’s ‘war on woke’

Simon Wilson
By
8 mins to read
Christopher Luxon will be sworn in as Prime Minister and his new coalition Government with Act and NZ First can get rolling.

OPINION

Here’s something in the new National-Act-NZ First coalition deals I’m not upset about: Government departments and other public agencies will have to use their English-language names.

Partly, this is because I think

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand