Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Simon Wilson: 5 takeaways from the big climate change and business conference

Simon Wilson
By
8 mins to read
Rod Carr and Izzy Fenton at the Climate Change and Business Conference last week. Photo / Sustainable Business Council

Rod Carr and Izzy Fenton at the Climate Change and Business Conference last week. Photo / Sustainable Business Council

Who’s out in front on climate action in this country? After the activist and lobby groups, and the Green Party, how about business?

Last week at the Viaduct Events Centre, the Environmental Defence Society (EDS)

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand