Simon Bridges urges Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta not to intervene in Tauranga City Council

Samantha Motion
By:

Multimedia journalist

Tauranga MP Simon Bridges has urged local government minister Nanaia Mahuta not to take the "dramatic and draconian" step of intervening in the Tauranga City Council.

Following the shock resignation of Tauranga mayor on Friday and a damning independent review and observation team report into dysfunction in the council's governance, Mahuta said she would consider intervention options including potentially replacing elected members with commissioners.

