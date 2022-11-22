Police are investigating a death at a property in Silverdale, Auckland today. Video / Hayden Woodward

A woman taken to hospital after the death of a baby on Auckland’s North Shore has had her first appearance in court delayed because the courthouse began leaking.

Police were called to a home in Mita Rd in Silverdale, north Auckland on November 15 where officers found a baby dead and the woman seriously injured.

She was taken to hospital where she remains under police guard.

The woman was scheduled to appear in the North Shore District Court on Wednesday morning to face the murder charge.

However, just before her case was set to be called court staff said the building was being evacuated because of several leaks. Water was coming through some light fittings and the building was not safe, a court security staffer said.

North Shore District Court undergoing remedial work for weathertightness issues. Photo / George Block

The North Shore District Court building is undergoing extensive remediation work due to weathertightness issues and is closed entirely on Fridays, when cases are sent to the Waitakere District Court.

Dozens of criminal and civil cases, including first appearances, sentencings and cases reviews were set to be heard on Wednesday in the North Shore District Court, but will now have to be rescheduled.

Detective Inspector Callum McNeill, of Waitematā CIB, said on Tuesday police had charged the 35-year-old with murder.

“This is an incredibly distressing situation for the family involved, along with first responders and police who attended,” McNeil said in a statement.















