The man who helped a survivor of Otago's Silver Stream four-wheel-drive accident that resulted in a death last night says drivers need to be more wary of the power of water.

Police recovered a body this morning after a vehicle was swept away while attempting to cross a ford at Silver Stream in Whare Flat, North Taieri.

Emergency services were called at 9.12pm, a police spokeswoman said.

Two of the vehicle's occupants were able to get out, but a third remained unaccounted for last night.

A body was found inside the vehicle this morning, she said.

One of the two who escaped the vehicle showed up at the house of Dave Warren late last night, shaken and soaked.

The other person remained at the scene.

Warren brought him inside, called emergency services and warmed him up with dry clothes, tea and a blanket.

The man was in shock and it took a while to understand what had happened.

Warren said he understood there had been some debate whether or not they should drive through the ford, and the occupants saw no road closed signs or markers.

It was a "miracle" the man made it to their home, Warren said, as he walked through two creeks that were as high as he had seen them.

After a few hours the man's mother picked him up, he said.

Warren's family have lived in the area for about 20 years and he could remember at least three deaths in the ford.

One was after a trio of trampers had gone through the area and one had been swept away.

One of them had knocked on his door afterwards as well.

But 4WDs were the biggest offenders, he said.

He regularly saw them going through the ford when it was high and a lot of them did not respect the area or the power of the water.

"If the water's up, keep away.

"It's a killer."

He believed more safety precautions were needed, such as gates over the fords and more signs.

Melanie Helm, who runs a Scout camp nearby, said heavy rain had made the Silver Stream high and swift.

"It's very sad to hear [someone died] but I can't believe people even tried to cross that river. Last night when I was out there it was very swift - you couldn't tell it was a ford."

Otago Recreational 4WD Group president Graeme Thompson said the accident was unfortunate and any driver needed to know their own and their vehicle's capabilities.

If there was any question about if a manoeuvre was a good idea, then "nine times out of ten" the smarter option was to not do it.

If the water reached above the centre hubs of a vehicle then it could float, which was lower than some people expected.

Police are continuing to make inquiries in relation to the death.

