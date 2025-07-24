Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Signs of a brewing building crisis cannot be ignored – Editorial

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

James Hardie says incompetent building is to blame for leaky homes – but home owners say the company's Harditex panels were inherently flawed. Photo / 123rf

James Hardie says incompetent building is to blame for leaky homes – but home owners say the company's Harditex panels were inherently flawed. Photo / 123rf

Editorial
  • Concerns are rising about low-quality and non-compliant work in new builds, with over a third failing inspections in Auckland.
  • Government reforms aim to make building easier, including removing consents for dwellings up to 70sq m and strengthening disciplinary powers.
  • Building leaders stress most practitioners are skilled, but issues must be addressed to prevent a crisis.

News a construction crisis to rival leaky homes could be brewing will send a shiver down the spines of Kiwis locked into – or living in – new builds.

Especially those who chose to build in part to avoid ending up with one of the leakers still lurking in New

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save