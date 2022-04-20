The Rita Angus work is clearly a Hawke's Bay subject, but its title is undocumented.

The Rita Angus work is clearly a Hawke's Bay subject, but its title is undocumented.

A "significant discovery" of a painting by renowned Hawke's Bay artist Rita Angus is expected to fetch upwards of $380,000 at auction in Australia in May.

The 55.5 x 75.5 cm oil on board of a Hawke's Bay landscape is being auctioned by leading Australian fine art auction house Deutscher and Hackett on May 4.

The painting has an estimated sale range of A$350,000 to A$450,000 ($380,000 to $480,000).

It is believed to be the first time an Angus painting has been auctioned in Australia, and the Deutscher and Hackett catalogue notes it ''only rarely that a new painting comes to light – one which has never been published".

"In that respect, this Hawke's Bay landscape is a significant discovery – a luminous, beguiling image, and a fascinating example of the artist's work."

Painted in 1955, it was acquired by Mrs N. E Bowater, from Christchurch, before being sold into a private collection, in Christchurch, in about 1960.

From there, it made its way into a private collection in Melbourne, before being presented for auction in 2022.



The work is clearly a Hawke's Bay subject, but its title is undocumented.

Do you recognise the location in this Rita Angus painting?

Contact news@hbtoday.co.nz or message us on Facebook

In 2016, Adrian Thornton pastes a picture of Rita Angus on the wall of what was then Ya Bon Bakery, in Warren St, Hastings.

According to the current owner, it was originally purchased from The Group, an independent Christchurch exhibition society, by Bowater.

Angus exhibited only a handful of oils at The Group during that decade, and a review of the exhibition catalogues suggests that this painting is most likely to be Main Route, exhibited in 1957 for what was then her top price of 15 guineas.

However, no documentation has been found to confirm this, either in the partial records of The Group or Angus' own papers.

The Deutscher and Hackett catalogue describes Angus, who died in 1970 aged 61, as one of the most important figures in 20th century New Zealand art, and one who is beginning to achieve wider recognition.

"In September 2020, she was scheduled to have a major exhibition at the Royal Academy in London – a project unfortunately cancelled, just months before it was due to open, as a consequence of the global pandemic.

"That exhibition, Rita Angus: A New Zealand Modernist – He Ringatoi Hou o Aotearoa, was recently shown at the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa''.

Cass (1936), was voted New Zealand's greatest painting by viewers of a popular television show in 2006.

In his essay for the exhibition catalogue, Royal Academy curator Adrian Locke describes Angus as "a notable maverick in a male-dominated cultural sector", an artist who pioneered a new visual language in the 1930s, reflecting the values of young, liberal, intellectual New Zealanders.

"While a previous generation had looked to England and Europe, studying abroad and even becoming expatriates, Angus and her contemporaries, such as Colin McCahon, had a keen sense of themselves as New Zealand artists, committed to the cultural development of their country.''

WHO WAS RITA ANGUS?

Angus was born in Hastings in March 1908, and spent time teaching art in Napier before moving to the South Island. She and her family experienced the 1931 Hawke's Bay earthquake.

Angus studied at Canterbury College School of Art in Christchurch, where she was part of a lively generation of students who challenged the precepts of their conservative training.

Her friend Louise Henderson described her as "a very bright young woman, very sure of herself … very interested in the modern movement in painting".

Her art flourished during the 1930s, when she painted friends and family, and a series of playful, inventive self-portraits, including an image of herself as Cleopatra.

In landscape, she developed a regionalist style, adopting some of the tenets of modern art, such as bold design, simplified form and decorative colour to revitalise the local tradition.

Cass (1936), voted New Zealand's greatest painting by viewers of a popular television show in 2006, epitomises this phase of her work.

RECLUSIVE LIFESTYLE

During the 1940s, devastated by the horrors of World War II, and recovering from an unhappy love affair with the composer Douglas Lilburn, Angus developed a distinctive, visionary style to express her feminist and pacifist convictions.

Living alone in a cottage near Christchurch, and deeply invested in her art, she became increasingly reclusive, working for years to bring her major oils to completion.

For most of the decade she refused to sell her work, preferring to live frugally on a small allowance from her parents.

She wrote of the "single belief" that sustained her: "that artists have significance and depth of meaning in the world. To me, especially in New Zealand. Thus, I have been able to devote my energies to what I really am, a woman painter. It is my life."

After recovering from a breakdown in 1949, Angus returned to painting with a greater focus on landscape.

She began to sell her work, mainly in group exhibitions, but there was little market for New Zealand art and her earnings were negligible.

HAWKE'S BAY

In 1955 she settled in Wellington and began to make regular bus trips to Napier to visit her parents.

She loved the landscape of the Hawke's Bay hinterland – a glowing patchwork of fertile farmland, giving way to majestic tawny hills, often snow-tipped in winter.

On the bus, she preferred to sit at the front, across from the driver, where she could watch the ever-changing panorama of the landscape.

Never without a sketchbook, she made quick sketches of anything that took her eye – farm buildings, a stand of trees, sheep grazing in a paddock.

Back in her Wellington studio, these sketches were the starting point for a series of oils which present a highly distinctive view of the Hawke's Bay landscape.

Angus completed her first oils of the region in the mid-1950s – two small, lively images of flooded paddocks, each featuring farm buildings and a carefully positioned church.

This landscape up for auction is more tranquil, and considerably larger; at 555 x 755mm it appears to be her biggest oil of the decade.

Ten years later Angus would revisit this subject – the view from the bus – in paintings such as Fog, Hawke's Bay (1966–68), which reflect her interest in a modified cubism.

When Angus died of cancer in January 1970, aged 62, most of her paintings were still in her possession.

Some 620 works were deposited on long-term loan at the National Art Gallery (now the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa), where they soon began to attract scholarly attention, leading to the first major exhibition of her work in 1982.

- Catalogue information reproduced with permission of Deutscher and Hackett