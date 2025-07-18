Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they were called to a two-storey building after a single report at 9.08pm this evening. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Thirteen fire trucks rushed to battle a blaze at a business in the Auckland suburb of Henderson this evening.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they were called to a two-storey building on Keeling Rd after a report of a fire at 9.08pm.

The fire at a commercial laundromat building was well-involved by the time crews arrived.

Thirteen fire engines, including three ladder trucks, and multiple support vehicles were called to the fire.