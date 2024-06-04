Police Minister wants greater powers following boy racer incident, recession driving business sales boom and man loses life savings in today's NZ Herald headlines.

A truck fire and a “handful” of other collisions are causing delays on a major expressway in the Kāpiti Coast District.

Police received reports of a truck fire on the Peka Peka to Ōtaki Expressway, south of Ōtaki Gorge Rd about 5pm.

“The northbound road is down to one lane and Fire and Emergency crews are responding to the blaze,” a spokesperson said.

Police warned of “significant delays” in the area.

A major truck fire on the Peka Peka to Otaki Expressway is causing significant delays. Photo / Shiree Palmer

The fire was reported to police about 5pm. Photo / Lisa Lily

Images posted to social media show the truck well-involved in fire on the side of the expressway.

A family member of the truck’s owner confirmed nobody was hurt in the fire.

“Police are aware of a handful of other collisions on the road and would like to remind motorists to slow down, and be prepared to wait,” police said in a statement.

Three vehicles were reported to have collided on Main Highway in Ōtaki, with one car rolling on its roof about 5.30pm.

“Staff en route to the crash saw two minor nose-to-tail crashes on the way,” police said.

No injuries have been reported.



