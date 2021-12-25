'Significant delays' on Auckland motorways after multiple incidents

Traffic has been delayed on Auckland motorways after two incidents this afternoon.
Lanes one and two southbound on the Auckland Harbour Bridge are closed because of an ongoing police incident.
Just before 1pm the NZ Transport Authority Waka Kotahi warned motorists to consider an alternate route to avoid delays.
Google Maps is showing the journey over the bridge taking more than half an hour for those heading south - it normally takes around four minutes. There is also a short delay for those heading north.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Elsewhere, a crash in Māngere blocked the left lane near the on-ramp to State Highway 20A.
NZTA warned people to pass with care and expect "significant delays" after the crash, which happened around 1pm.
The road was cleared around 1.20pm and motorists were thanked for their patience.
Earlier this morning two men were badly injured in a crash in Manukau.
The single-vehicle crash happened on Everglade Drive and was reported to police at 11.15am.