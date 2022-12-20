‘Significant delays’: Lane blocked on SH1 following crash, diversions in place

A crash on Auckland’s southern motorway near Bombay is blocking lanes causing significant delays to rush-hour motorists this morning.

Motorists heading into Auckland are advised to delay their journey and allow extra time for diversions.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport agency said the crash occurred around 7.35 am on State Highway 1 near Beaver Rd between Pokeno and Bombay, affecting northbound lanes.

“Northbound lanes are blocked on SH1 due to a crash near Beaver Rd.

“Delay your journey northbound through this area - or allow extra time for diversions and delays until vehicle recovery can be completed.”

UPDATE 8:00AM

A police spokesperson said a vehicle had rolled and was blocking both lanes.

“Diversions are currently in place. No serious injuries have been reported.

“We thank motorists for their patience while the scene is cleared.”







