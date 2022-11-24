Bon appetit.

Dad leads by example

Brad had a Berenstain Bear dad moment one morning when attempting to teach his son a lesson. “I notice that he’s forgotten to pack his iPad, which he must bring to school, so I sneak it in the car with me when dropping my son off on the way to work. Mid-drive, I ask him if he’s remembered everything and watch as his face goes white and he frantically says we have to turn back. I say it’s too late and I enjoy making him suffer for a few minutes while lecturing about ‘consequences’ and ‘taking responsibility’ before I grab the hidden iPad. My face now turns white as I realise I’ve forgotten my laptop. Had to go back home and missed a client meeting.”

What’s the point of diesel anymore?

It's a gas, gas, gas.

Terrence Horscroft was driving along Great South Rd in Manukau and came across a Caltex petrol station. “Aghast, I noticed the diesel was more expensive than 91 petrol. I could not believe it. I have a diesel vehicle and I have to pay RUC on top of my fuel.”

Nicknames

When Garth worked in Qantas reservations department in the 1970s, all the communications were on paper telexes timed to GMT or Zulu time. “There was a chap there whose initials were GMT and of course his nickname was Zulu.”

Phineas writes: “There were two guys called Noel at a place I worked and this created some confusion. One Noel was not that bright so ended up being called Leon - because he was the backward Noel. Not PC these days but still smile-worthy.”

Keith used to go to school with a chap whose surname was Aitkenhead and he was called “Aspro”. And worked in the UK with this woman whose surname was Winterbottom and she was called “Chillyseat”.

Giving your wife the Wordle edge

“My wife doesn’t know but I drop the answer to Wordle into casual conversation each morning. I like to think this subliminally helps her in the very competitive daily Wordle competition she has with her work colleagues. She’s now winning.”