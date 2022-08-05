July 23 2022 | A protest organised by Brian Tamaki and the Freedom and Rights Coalition caused chaos. Video / Supplied / Michael Craig

As members of the Brian Tamaki-led Freedom & Rights Coalition prepare to unleash another "impactive" and disruptive protest, those in a counter-protest group have vowed to do all they can to silence the Destiny Church leader's supporters and stop another illegal Auckland motorway invasion.

Two weeks ago Tamaki and the coalition closed both the Southern Motorway in both directions after walking onto it en masse after an earlier protest at the Auckland Domain.

This morning the group will again gather at the Domain – and they are set to have more than the police to keep them company, with a rival group set to protest against Tamaki's views.

A flyer for the march says the event is to show New Zealand how many patriotic Kiwis want to "get NZ back again"; to "put the Government on notice that Kiwis have had enough"; and to "unite Freedom Fighters across [the] North Island".

Dubbed the 'Kiwi Patriot Day and March', the coalition's event is set to start at 11am and organisers have stated this week they plan to make an "impactive" protest action.

According to the coalition's website, similar events are being planned in Christchurch and Wellington later this month while a convoy from Kaitaia to Wellington, called The Great Kiwi Roadtrip, has been planned for August 22.

In response, a counter-protest group organised is set to shadow Tamaki and the coalition.

"The coalition and Brian Tamaki are not calling for freedom and rights, they want things to be done the way they want. That's just selfish," organiser Mark Graham said.

Empty lanes of the Southern Motorway during last month's protest which saw an illegal march on the motorway, closing it in both directions. Photo / Supplied

"He is throwing a tantrum because he is not getting what he wants. This is not democratic."

Some who supported the counter-protest have said they would block motorway entrances to prevent any attempt by demonstrators to disrupt traffic.

In response, police said they would be closely monitoring the protest.

Two weeks ago police were criticised for not stopping Tamaki and his supporters from gaining access and then closing the motorway in both directions.

Police are still considering charges against some involved in that march.

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki and other protesters walk along Newton Gully towards the Southern Motorway last month. Photo / Michael Craig

"Police recognise the lawful right to protest. We also recognise the rights of the public to go about their lawful business," a police spokesperson said.

"We will monitor and respond to the situation accordingly to ensure public safety and to make sure any disruption to the public is kept to a minimum."

Police said earlier in the week that they were in talks with organisers of today's protest in and around Auckland Domain.

Details of the route have not yet been shared with the public.

The group said it would not be the same as the previous protest but would be "impactive".

The coalition had organised and supported many protests across the country in the past 18 months, including the 23-day occupation of Parliament grounds earlier this year.

Retailers are also nervous ahead of today's protest.

Newmarket Business Association chief executive Mark Knoff-Thomas said it hoped the protesters would respect the business owners' right to trade.

Some previous protests have led to closures of roads in the Newmarket shopping precinct.

"The last one caused major disruptions to our trade. We saw an immediate impact as Newmarket was cut off from the public so shoppers could not come in.

"Saturday's our busiest day and in these times we need all the business we can get."

In January, Tamaki was arrested for breaching bail conditions and spent nine days inside Auckland's Mt Eden Corrections Facility.

The actions of Brian Tamaki and his protesting supporters have led to a counter-protest being organised today. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Prior to that, he had been charged three times over his attendance at Auckland Domain lockdown protests.

After last month's motorway chaos caused by Tamaki's group, Auckland Central Area Commander Graeme Anderson said offices would review the actions of those involved with a view to prosecution for being on the motorway.

In addition to the offence of pedestrians on the motorway, police noted poor driving decisions by motorists including motorcyclists without helmets, children riding in the back of a ute, and at least one pedestrian who put themselves at significant risk by moving into a live traffic lane.

"While the organisers put out a press release the night before, they refused to engage with Auckland Police prior to the protest to provide detail about their intended route and did not divulge this information until the protest began," Anderson said.

"This was extremely disappointing as it meant our staff and Waka Kotahi had to move quickly to keep all road users in the area safe.

"This was reckless behaviour on part of the organisers and participants. I don't know why they would think this was a safe act to undertake, and it had the added consequence of causing disruption to members of the community who were just trying to go about their day."