Protesters started a fire on Parliament grounds and threw bricks and other objects as police moved in on the occupation site in March. Video / Michael Neilson

Police are appealing to the public for help identifying eight people pictured at the occupation at Parliament earlier this year.

Seven of the eight images sent out today by police have been previously published. A new photo was released of a man in a camouflage hooded jersey and black cap.

Police have appealed to the public for help identifying these eight people. Photo / Supplied

In March, anti-mandate protesters gridlocked central Wellington streets and constructed a tent occupation outside Parliament.

The 23-day demonstration came to a violent end after police moved in on protesters, and a fire was started on Parliament's lawn.

A police spokesperson said an investigation into the occupation's final day has led to 16 prosecutions to date and one referral to Youth Services, in addition to other prosecutions made during the event.

"We are nearing the conclusion of this phase in the investigation and urge anyone with information to get in touch with police."

Anyone who recognises the people pictured can contact police by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, or online via www.crimestoppers-nz.org and referencing Op Convoy with the relevant photo number.