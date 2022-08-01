How a hockey stick prevented a robbery, four-day working week trial begins and the latest move from text scammers in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A second demonstration and march is planned for Auckland this Saturday, with police yet to lay charges for last month's motorway storming.

And the Freedom and Rights Coalition, which is behind the upcoming protest, has revealed it is planning a major demonstration on parliament grounds in a few weeks' time.

The protest faction, led by Destiny Church's Brian Tamaki, is set to hold a "Kiwi Patriots Day and March" at Auckland's Domain on Saturday morning.

At this stage, details of this weekend's march route has not been shared with the public.

Anti-government protestors caused a major traffic congestion as they walked on ramp towards Southbound lanes on the Southern motorway late last month. Photo / Michael Craig

It comes just two weeks after a similar mass rally and march brought Auckland's Southern Motorway to a standstill when demonstrators unexpectedly walked a stretch of the busy state highway, catching motorists by surprise.

Hundreds of protesters marched up an on ramp and onto the motorway, at one stage bringing traffic to a halt in both directions and leading to queues stretching back kilometres.

In March, anti-mandate protestors camped outside parliament in a 23-day long occupation causing a gridlock on Wellington streets. Photo / George Heard

Soon after the protest, police said they intended prosecuting protesters who marched on to the stretch of central Auckland motorway. But despite starting prosecutions action a day after the July 23 protest, no one is facing court action.

Today, a police spokesperson said their enquiries about this protest were ongoing and "no charges have been laid as yet".

In their most recent posts on Facebook, the organisers say the upcoming march is intended to be a "mass united movement and showing New Zealand how many patriotic Kiwis want to get New Zealand back again".

It also claims to be an "opportunity to unite freedom fighters across the North Island and rally the public for the coming events ahead".

A similar march is also planned for Christchurch the following weekend.

It is intended to precede a larger demonstration in Wellington, which promises to be a "Mass Parliament clean out".

Anti-mandate protestors pitched tents outside parliament in 23-day occupation of parliament grounds which came to a violent end. Photo / Mark Mitchell

That rally, which follows an organised protest convoy from either end of the country, will see people gather at Parliament on August 23.

The coalition says it will host a "people's court" on Parliament's steps for "crimes against Kiwis".

Timed to coincide when Parliament is sitting, the protest organisers say they intend presenting a vote of no confidence and challenge the Opposition to call for the same before forcing a snap election.

A July protest on Auckland's southern motorway saw traffic brought to a halt. Photo / Michael Craig

The protest comes just five months after anti-mandate protesters gridlocked central Wellington streets and occupied Parliament's grounds, constructing a make-shift tent city.

The 23-day demonstration came to a violent end after police moved in on protesters, with a fire engulfing tents and demonstrators pelting police with pavement blocks.

An investigation into the occupation's final day has led to 16 prosecutions to date and one referral to Youth Services, in addition to other prosecutions made during the event.