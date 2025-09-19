“The sentencing of all six offenders sends a clear message to organised crime groups that behaviour like this will not be tolerated in our community,” said Area Commander Southland Inspector Mike Bowman.
“Those who choose to offend in this way, causing this type of harm, can expect to be held accountable.”
Police also said that Operation Pakari has contributed to a decline in offences since June 2023.
“The operation is a great piece of work that’s happened in the Southland policing area,” said Inspector Bowman, “which has seen a 17% reduction in overall offences since June 2023.”