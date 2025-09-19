Police arrested multiple people in Operation Pakari which resulted in six gang members being handed prison sentences.

Six gang members have been sentenced for several violent offences in Southland in 2022 as a result of a police operation.

The sentences handed down in the High Court at Christchurch to Mongrel Mob members range from three years and four months to six years in prison.

Operation Pakari was launched by Southland Police in response to a range of violent crimes, starting in January 2022 and continuing for multiple months.

The crimes included drive-by shootings and violent assaults that left people critically injured.

The operation concluded in June 2023 and police said a number of people had been arrested.