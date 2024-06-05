Shoppers at the Bethlehem Kmart in Tauranga claim they heard "soft moaning" porn sounds coming from the store's speaker system. Photo / John Borren

Two shoppers claim they were “stunned” to hear “porn-like soft moaning” playing through speakers at a large retail store in Tauranga.

Marie Waring said she was browsing in the industrial clothing area with her partner at Kmart in Bethlehem between 2pm and 3pm on Sunday when sounds playing from the speaker system stopped them in their tracks.

“I heard the sound of soft female moaning coming from somewhere then it stopped,” she alleged.

“A short time later, maybe one minute, it started again. This time with a little more intensity.

“It was 100 per cent sexual female noises. It didn’t sound like exaggerated porn, sounded like, legit, a girl having a good time.”

She told the Bay of Plenty Times she asked her partner if he heard it and he said yes.

“I started laughing and headed to the speaker aisle thinking someone was playing a prank... the sound was coming from overhead. I locked eyes with another shopper who looked absolutely horrified,” Waring claimed.

When they headed to the checkout, Waring said she asked one of the staff members, “what was with the porn playing over the speaker?”

“She said they weren’t sure how that happened.”

Waring said she had visited the store to return a faulty product.

“I walked out with various items I didn’t need and a free porn soundtrack,” Waring alleged.

Yesterday the shift manager at the Kmart Bethlehem store said “I am not going to comment on that,” when asked about the incident.

At 8.09pm on Sunday, Waring said she sent a message to Kmart, which NZME has seen, that said: “How on earth was porn played over the speakers at Bethlehem Kmart this afternoon?”

A reply at 8.26pm said: “Hi thank you for bringing this to our attention. We apologise for the inconvenience and frustration this issue has caused you.

The Kmart store in Bethlehem, Tauranga. Photo / Alex Cairns

“We will pass on your feedback to the appropriate team and make sure to address the issue at our Bethlehem store. We truly value our customers and their shopping experience and we will make sure to do better in the future.”

The correspondence ended with an 0800 number and an email address to contact for further information.

Waring also posted on the private Kmart & The Warehouse Hacks and Decor NZ Facebook group which has 283,000 members.

She asked: “Was anyone in Bethlehem Kmart this afternoon when they played p**n over the speakers?! Lady at the checkout said they don’t know how it happened. Around 2-3pm. Surely someone in here works there and can tell us more.”

The post fielded about 267 comments including,” I’d say someone picked up an unattended mic in dressing rooms etc and had some fun” and “Turning customers on or off”.

NZME contacted Kmart officials in Australia for comment earlier this week. A Kmart spokesperson said it could not make a statement at this time “but is looking into it”.



