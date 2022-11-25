NZ Post's national sorting centre processes millions of packages for Black Friday and leading up to Christmas in East Tāmaki, Auckland. Photo / Jed Bradley

New statistics from the multinational e-commerce company Shopify have revealed that Kiwis’ Black Friday spending has increased in 2022 from the previous two years.

New Zealanders’ average cart price for a single transaction over Black Friday was NZ$143.23.

That’s up from an average of 139.05 from Black Friday 2021, and $125.24 from Black Friday 2020.

Shopify managing director Shaun Broughton said “this year’s Black Friday is back with a bang in New Zealand, as it grows to be one of the biggest commerce events with average spending having broken records from previous years”.

“We’ve seen consumers spend during this season to save in the long run, as they make more considered and conscious purchases from independent New Zealand brands.”

New Zealand’s top-selling city is Auckland, followed by Christchurch, Wellington, Hamilton, and Tauranga.

The top product categories that Kiwis are purchasing from are; Apparel & Accessories, Health & Beauty, Home & Garden, Food & Beverage and Toys & Games.

A total of 68 per cent of sales have been made on mobile devices and 32 per cent on desktops.

“It’s inspiring to see Shopify merchants buzzing this weekend, as they meet their customers online, in-store, or everywhere in between, to make a real connection and build loyalty with shoppers,” Broughton said.

The statistics also reveal that offline-retail sales made by Shopify merchants in New Zealand have grown by 17 per cent since Black Friday last year.

During Black Friday sales, Shopify recorded that its peak sales per minute were US$2.06 million (NZ$3.30m) and the average cart price globally is US$98.61 (NZ$158).

Shopify is the leading global commerce company that powers millions of businesses in more than 175 countries including Spanx, Allbirds, GymShark, and Skims.

According to eMarketer in 2021, Shopify is the second-largest online retailer in the US, placing it ahead of eBay and Walmart, and was responsible for more than US$444 billion in global economic impact last year.

Nearly 600 million shoppers made a purchase from a Shopify merchant in 2021, which was almost a 31 per cent growth from 2020.