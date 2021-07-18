Shooting reported in Swanson, West Auckland

Police are investigating reports a gun was fired this afternoon in Swanson, West Auckland.
A local groecry store shopkeeper said there were many police in the area near the junction of Bahari Drive and Swanson Rd.
Police were told a firearm was discharged in the area.
"There are no reported injuries," a spokeswoman said.
"Police, with the assistance of Eagle helicopter, are making inquiries in the area to determine further what has occurred."
Shortly before 6pm, a cordon was on Swanson Rd about halfway between Swanson and Ranui.
A member of the public on Facebook said armed police were in the area and had told her not to enter part of Swanson Rd due to a shooting nearby.
A staff member at a nearby vape shop near the Afton Pl said police were parked up outside.
Police investigating the incident were also seen several blocks to the west, near the train station.