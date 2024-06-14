Eastern League football continues tomorrow, including a Wainui division-one derby between the Sharks and Sandbar. Photo / Getty Images

Max Harris was in typically boisterous form for Shockers against his old club Wainui last Saturday, and scored a goal to boot.

Smash Palace Shockers Gold beat Sunshine Brewing Wainui Sharks 3-2 in Eastern League first-division football at Nelson Park.

The win kept Shockers at the head of the chasing pack in third place on the table, with Heavy Equipment Services Gisborne United and Neighborhood Pizzeria Wainui Sandbar out in front at first and second respectively.

United beat C & G Plumbing High School Old Boys Black Hearts 10-0, while Wainui Sandbar beat Coates Associates Wainui Demons 8-1.

Shockers went ahead early against the Sharks, left-winger Jet Koll cutting inside and letting fly from the edge of the penalty area with a left-footed strike that stayed low and found a corner of the net. Koll joined Shockers this year, having spent time in Canada following his university studies, and was introduced to the club by a friend.

Wainui centre back Mal Furlan equalised from the penalty spot, but Harris put Shockers back in front with an opportunist “striker’s goal” that owed plenty to his willingness to get stuck in.

Wainui drew level again when Phillip Watson scored early in the second half. Watson, a physiotherapist, was on his Sharks debut following his return to the club after a spell with Ngātapa.

Shockers got the winning goal 15 minutes from the end, courtesy of Adam Simpson, a former Gisborne United right back who on Saturday for Shockers was outstanding in defence and the central midfield.

Another former United player, goalkeeper Seth Piper, also had a stormer for Shockers.

“He saved our bacon,” midfielder Ash McMillan said.

“We probably should have taken a few more of our chances - it could have been a bit more comfortable. We parked the bus after our third goal.”

McMillan said Ryan Anderson had a blinder at centre back, and everyone played their part in a good team performance.

For Wainui, midfielder Max Logan posed problems for Shockers and did his bit in defence, as well.

Tomorrow, Wainui Sandbar play Sharks at Wainui, Shockers play Thistle Youth A on Harry Barker Reserve No. 2 and United play Wainui Demons on Harry Barker Reserve No. 1. All three games start at 2.45pm.

In the second division, Gizzy Bobcat Services Thistle are four points out in front and unbeaten in the league after seven wins and a draw. Versatile Thistle lie second, a point ahead of QRS Wairoa Athletic.

Last Saturday, GBS Thistle beat CGP HSOB Eels 5-1 on Childers Road Reserve No. 2, Versatile Thistle beat HES United 2nds 5-0 in the early game on the same ground and Wairoa lost 5-1 to Thistle Youth B on the No. 1 pitch.

Thistle Vintage-Masters beat HSOB Sports Club 6-1 at Nelson Park, 1st Class Decorators Wainui Salty Dogs beat SP Shockers Green 4-0 at Wainui, and Ngātapa Brandt Silkies beat Tatapouri Bohemians 4-3 at Pātūtahi in the only close result in the division.

Tomorrow, United 2nds play Thistle Youth B on HBR 1, HSOB Sports Club play GBS Thistle on CRR 2, Shockers Green play Thistle Vintage-Masters on HBR 2, Ngātapa play Wainui Salty Dogs at Pātūtahi and HSOB Eels play Versatile Thistle on NP 1, all at 12.30pm. Bohemians play Wairoa on NP 1 at 2.45pm.

In Eastern League women’s games last Sunday, Bohemians beat HES United 1-0 on HBR 1, SP Shockers and YMCA Thistle drew 1-1 on HBR 2, and Gisborne Laundry Services Wainui Riverina beat Tatapouri Marist Thistle 16-0 at Wainui.

In Braybrook Cup games on Sunday, Wainui Riverina play Marist-Thistle at Wainui and Bohemians play Shockers on NP 1. Both games start at 10.30am.