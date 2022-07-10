Flowers have been left at the scene of the fatal assault. Photo / Lincoln Tan

Flowers have been left at the scene of the fatal assault. Photo / Lincoln Tan

A neighbour said he woke up to sirens and about a dozen police cars after a woman across the street suffered fatal injuries in Auckland's Grey Lynn on Saturday morning.

Police said the woman was found with critical injuries on Cockburn St by a member of the public and that man known to her had been charged with murder.

"I don't know her but she's been living in the area for a long time, she kind of keeps to herself," said the neighbour who did not want to be named.

Police officers in boiler suit seen walking around the property. Photo / Lincoln Tan

The man said he was shocked that "such violence can happen" on the Grey Lynn street, which he describes as generally peaceful and quiet.

Another neighbour - who was walking his dog around 10am yesterday - said he saw a man being taken away in handcuffs through a property connected to the back of the house on Dryden St.

Cordons remained in place at both the Cockburn St and Dryden St properties this afternoon while forensic examinations continued.

A woman suffered a fatal assault and was found by a member of the public on Cockburn St. Photo / Lincoln Tan

Police officers in boiler suits were seen walking around the area.

Flowers have been left at the scene, in front of the Cockburn St house, where a lone female police officer was standing guard today.

A man who lives next door to the property refused to comment when approached by the Herald, saying "now is not a good time to talk".

The critically injured woman was found at the scene but died a short time later.

A man known to the woman who was found nearby has been charged with murder.

Cordons have also been put up at a neighbouring property on Dryden St. Photo / Lincoln Tan

Police have confirmed that the victim and the alleged offender were known to each other, and have launched a homicide inquiry.

"While a charge has been filed, our investigation is in its early stages and we are not in a position to provide further detail at this time," Detective Senior Sergeant Lisa Anderson said.

"Cordons remain in place in Cockburn St while the forensic scene examination continues and we would like to thank the residents for their understanding.

"If you believe you may be able to help and have not yet spoken to us, please

get in touch via 105 and quote file number 220629/5104."

Motorists and residents are being asked to follow directions of emergency services staff who remain at the scene.