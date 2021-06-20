'Shock and horror': Woman in her 90s and son in his 70s seriously injured in assault in their Napier home

Police are appealing for information following the assault of an elderly woman and her son at a Kennedy Rd address on Sunday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police are appealing for information following the assault of an elderly woman and her son at a Kennedy Rd address on Sunday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

An elderly woman and her son have been taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a serious condition after an assault in their home in Napier.

Police were notified of the assault which occurred at the woman's home on Kennedy Rd between 7am and 8am on Sunday.

Police tape surrounded the unit on Sunday afternoon and a tarpaulin had been place over what appeared to be the front door.

The woman and her son were taken to hospital and were both on Sunday afternoon in a serious but stable condition.

A spokesperson for Hawke's Bay District Health Board, confirmed the woman in her 90s and man in his 70s were still being assessed as at 1pm on Sunday.

Napier City Councillor for the Nelson Park ward, Maxine Boag, said there was "shock and horror" in the community at the incident.

"You'd think it's the safest place you could be - in the sanctity of your own home."

She said she hadn't really heard of such things happening in Napier and didn't think it was a common occurrence.

Boag worried the incident will make people feel less secure, particularly those who were older or more vulnerable.

"It's going to really upset a lot of people."

She said she had "every confidence" that the people responsible would be caught by the authorities.

Police on Sunday afternoon appealed for information about the assault and would like to hear from residents and anyone else who was in the general area of Nelson Park and Kennedy Rd prior to and around this time, and may have noticed anything untoward.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Police on 105 quoting job number P046918973.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.