Ship's crew member in hospital with serious injuries after incident at Ports of Auckland container wharf

An injured person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after an incident involving a crew member on a ship berthed at an Auckland container wharf.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to the Fergusson Wharf just after 7.30am.

Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed they were at the scene along with St John ambulance staff who were leading the mission.

A St John spokesperson said a person had been injured and was being taken to hospital for treatment.

"St John has now treated one patient in a serious condition and is transporting them to Auckland City Hospital," said the spokesperson.

The incident took place at the large downtown waterfront container terminal on Auckland's Tamaki Dr.

Ports of Auckland spokesman Matt Ball confirmed a ship's crew member had been injured.

The St John spokesperson confirmed the alarm was raised at 7.33am to attend an incident at Ports of Auckland.

One rapid response unit and one ambulance responded to the scene.

Police said they were not required at the emergency.