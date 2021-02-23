Sheep heist: Padlocks cut as thief fleeces Hawke's Bay farmer

More than 20 Wiltshire ewes and lambs have been stolen from a Hawke's Bay farm. Photo / Supplied

More than 20 sheep have been stolen after what police believe was a targeted raid on a Hawke's Bay farm.

The theft of more than 20 Wiltshire ewes and lambs from a farm on State Highway 5, near Glengarry Rd, occurred overnight on February 10.

An Eastern District Police spokesperson said the property had been specifically targeted, as the offenders had to cut padlocks to gain entry and drive a fair distance to get to where the stock was located.

They asked for anyone who travelled on SH5 on the evening of February 10 who may have seen anything suspicious, or anyone with any information relating to this matter, to call 105 and quote 210218/9619 as the file reference.

Alternatively, the public can report it anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.