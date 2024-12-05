But their efforts won praise from shark scientist Dr Riley Elliott, who sounded a warning to those using set nets - which he suspected based on the shark’s visible injuries to have snared and then fatigued it to the point that when it was freed it washed ashore.
“It’s fantastic to see the empathy of these guys … [but it’s also a] caution for people using set nets.
“They’re incredibly deadly for anything that gets caught in them.”
Leaving set nets unattended was common, but the more responsible thing to do was monitor it, Elliott said.
“It’s a negligent way to fish. No one wants to kill a beautiful animal like this.”
And even if some people didn’t care, they should remember sharks were a vital part of the ecosystem.
“They ensure a healthy, sustainable population of fish. Without sharks you don’t have fish.”
Sharks were also sometimes caught by line fishers, in which case they should be released by cutting the line as close to the hook as possible - rather than trying to remove the hook, which was more dangerous to both parties.
In yesterday’s incident, the shark may still have died due to fatigue, Elliott said.
But the brothers had given it a chance and he encouraged others to do the same if they felt comfortable.