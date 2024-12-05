“It was pretty heavy, probably 60kg to 70kg. It thrashed a little bit while I was carrying it.”

The stranded bronze whaler pictured at Kohimarama Beach in Auckland yesterday, before two brothers returned it to the water.

The shark then thrashed a bit more in the water before swimming away.

He wasn’t a hero, just someone “doing the right thing”.

But their efforts won praise from shark scientist Dr Riley Elliott, who sounded a warning to those using set nets - which he suspected based on the shark’s visible injuries to have snared and then fatigued it to the point that when it was freed it washed ashore.

“It’s fantastic to see the empathy of these guys … [but it’s also a] caution for people using set nets.

“They’re incredibly deadly for anything that gets caught in them.”

Shark rescuers Elias Sergent, left, and Jack Sergent.

Leaving set nets unattended was common, but the more responsible thing to do was monitor it, Elliott said.

“It’s a negligent way to fish. No one wants to kill a beautiful animal like this.”

And even if some people didn’t care, they should remember sharks were a vital part of the ecosystem.

“They ensure a healthy, sustainable population of fish. Without sharks you don’t have fish.”

Sharks are a vital part of the ocean ecosystem, shark scientist Riley Elliott says.

Sharks were also sometimes caught by line fishers, in which case they should be released by cutting the line as close to the hook as possible - rather than trying to remove the hook, which was more dangerous to both parties.

In yesterday’s incident, the shark may still have died due to fatigue, Elliott said.

But the brothers had given it a chance and he encouraged others to do the same if they felt comfortable.

“Stay away from the sharp end … the safest way is actually to drag it by the tail, but they can’t breathe when you do that, so do it quickly.”

Elias Sergent returns the bronze whaler to the water at Kohimarama Beach yesterday. Photo supplied via video screengrab

Based on its estimated two metres length, the shark was an adult, he said.

They were common in this part of the country at this time of year.

“They come from deep offshore waters and into shallow waters to mate, pup and feed on schooling fish.”

Cherie Howie is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2011. She has been a journalist for more than 20 years and specialises in general news and features.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.