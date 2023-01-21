Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Shaneel Lal: There’s no Pride in being a National voter

Shaneel Lal
By
4 mins to read
As Pride month nears, Shaneel Lal laments nothing has changed in the National Party's attitude. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

As Pride month nears, Shaneel Lal laments nothing has changed in the National Party's attitude. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

OPINION


New Zealand Pride month is a week away. It is a curious time of the year. Politicians and political parties who have consistently voted against the rights of the queer community show up

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand