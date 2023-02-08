Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Shane Te Pou: Who’s there for the battlers?

By Shane Te Pou
4 mins to read
Aerial footage shows the severity of the damage caused by flooding in Auckland. Video / Pool

Aerial footage shows the severity of the damage caused by flooding in Auckland. Video / Pool

OPINION:

There’s no good time for a natural disaster, but the recent flooding hit Auckland at a time many across the city are battered by more than the elements. The long pandemic hangover and related

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand