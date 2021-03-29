Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Shane Te Pou: About time we levelled the housing playing field

5 minutes to read
NZ Herald
By: Shane Te Pou

OPINION:

Money has rarely come as easily as it has for New Zealand landlords over the past decade or so. As property prices doubled or more, and interest rates on the initial mortgage shrank to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.