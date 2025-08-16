Advertisement
Shane Te Pou: 6 ways Christopher Luxon can save his Prime Ministership

Shane Te Pou
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Is he on the way to being in charge of a one-term Government? Photo / Mark Mitchell

Opinion by Shane Te Pou
Shane Te Pou (Ngāi Tūhoe) is a commentator, blogger and former Labour Party activist.
THE FACTS

  • Christopher Luxon is facing declining popularity and challenges within his party as National’s polling drops.
  • TVNZ’s poll showed Luxon is the least popular PM since Jim Bolger 30 years ago.
  • National Party president Sylvia Wood said voters aren’t seeing Luxon’s “humanity”.

Let’s not beat about the bush: things aren’t looking good for Christopher Luxon.

Never a particularly popular Leader of the Opposition, he was not elected on a wave of personal and party popularity like Sir John Key in 2008 or Dame Jacinda Ardern in 2017. He was always

