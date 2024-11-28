- Workers earning over $180,000 will lose the right to raise unjustified dismissal claims under a new policy.
- Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden said the change allows more flexible dismissal processes for high-income employees.
- The policy aims to enhance labour market flexibility and will be introduced through the Employment Relations Amendment Bill next year.
Workers making over $180,000 a year will no longer be able to raise an unjustified dismissal claim if they lose their job once a new Government policy takes effect.
The upcoming change to the Employment Relations Act “will enable employers to ensure they have the right fit for their high-impact leadership and specialist roles”, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden said.
The policy, described as a “more flexible dismissal process for high-income employees”, delivers on the Act-National coalition agreement to set an income threshold above which personal grievances cannot be pursued.
“This policy is about offering workers and employers more choice when negotiating contracts.