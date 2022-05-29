Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Shane Reti: ED waiting times no longer being reported

4 minutes to read
Emergency department wait times are a good indicator of how the health system is performing, but they are no longer being reported, Dr Shane Reti says.

Emergency department wait times are a good indicator of how the health system is performing, but they are no longer being reported, Dr Shane Reti says.

Northern Advocate

OPINION:

Emergency department wait times are a good proxy measure of how a health system is coping.

It is an interface between primary care and secondary care and the gateway into hospitals. ED wait times

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.