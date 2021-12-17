Shane Martin death: High-profile deported Aussie bikie and father of AFL great dies

Shane Martin, who was deported from Australia to New Zealand due to his criminal record and affiliations with the Rebels Motorcycle Club. Photo / Doug Sherring

Shane Martin, who was deported from Australia to New Zealand due to his criminal record and affiliations with the Rebels Motorcycle Club. Photo / Doug Sherring

High-profile deported Australian former bikie Shane Martin has died in New Zealand.

It is understood that Martin, whose son Dustin is one of the most decorated Australian rules football players ever, died at his Mount Maunganui home yesterday.

Shane Martin was deported from Australia to New Zealand under the controversial 501 policy for his past criminal record.

Martin had not lived in New Zealand for decades but was born and grew up here.

Shane Martin was first deported to New Zealand in April 2016 under Australia's Immigration Act on the grounds of bad character, as the country launched a fresh crackdown on bikie gangs.

Martin was a top-ranking member of Australia's Rebels motorcycle gang and had lived in New South Wales since he was 20, after moving from Huntly in 1989.

Martin had his visa cancelled under section 501 of the Australian Immigration Act, which states people can be deported if they have a "substantial" criminal record.

Since he returned to New Zealand in 2016, he has been based in Mount Maunganui and Auckland.

The Richmond Football Club, which son Dustin plays for, has posted a tribute to Martin on Twitter following his death.

"The Richmond Football Club is mourning the passing of Shane Martin," the tweet said.

"The club extends its heartfelt sympathy to Dustin, his brothers Bronson and Tyson, and the entire Martin family in this extremely difficult time."

NZ Police confirmed that yesterday afternoon they attended a property on the street which Martin lived where a man was located deceased.



There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances, police said.

In a previous interview in 2019, Martin told the Herald on Sunday that his initial years of depression in New Zealand had cleared somewhat, but he still desperately missed his three grown sons and two young stepdaughters living in Australia.

"I was depressed and angry for a while and took it out on my wife a bit. It wasn't her fault but she stood strong. Now we're living together. We'd just got married, two weeks after that I got deported, separated for nearly three years."

Martin said he was even thinking of settling in New Zealand, and had come to "love" the country of his birth, but still yearned for the ability to return to Australia to see his kids and watch Dustin play footy.

"I thought 'oh I've gone backwards, because it's so slow'. I've since then had to eat my words about New Zealand," he said.

"It's the most amazing country in the world - beautiful, untouched, and the people are so hearty and kind. You don't notice it until you've been elsewhere.

"My wife loves it, and my kids love coming here. But I still want the freedom to come back to Australia."

His son Dustin has won three AFL premierships with the Richmond Football Club, and in each grand final won the best-on-field Norm Smith medal.

Dustin Martin also won the Brownlow Medal in 2017 - for the best player in the AFL home and away season.

Shane Martin's rap sheet stretches back to 1990 and includes a charge in 2004 of aiding and abetting ecstasy trafficking and drug possession.

But he claims, in his autobiography Rebel In Exile, that police sent a couple of undercover officers to the club he was working at as a bouncer - before he was a member of the gang - "to try to trick me into selling them some pills". He pointed toward the dance floor and the police found a man who sold them some pills.

They then raided his house and found two ecstasy tablets in a bag inside a jacket pocket which he'd picked up off a club floor.

Martin said he was no longer part of the Rebels and didn't talk to his old friends affiliated to the group in Australia.